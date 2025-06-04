If you're visiting Iceland, try these authentic foods
What's the story
Iceland, with its breathtaking landscapes and rich culture, also serves some delectable vegetarian snacks, thanks to its colorful street food scene.
These snacks let you taste Icelandic flavors while also being mindful of plant-based eaters.
From traditional dishes with a twist to innovative concoctions, Iceland's street food stalls have got it all.
Here are some vegetarian snacks you may want to try while walking the streets of this Nordic island.
Sweet treat
Rye bread ice cream delight
Rye bread ice cream is an interesting combination that marries the rich flavor of rye bread with creamy ice cream.
Often served topped with caramel or chocolate sauce, the dessert adds sweetness to the earthy taste of rye.
It is a popular pick among the locals and tourists alike looking for something different yet delicious.
Healthy option
Skyr parfait with berries
Skyr, a traditional Icelandic dairy product, has a yogurt-like consistency but is thicker and creamier.
A skyr parfait commonly consists of layers of skyr, fresh berries, and granola or nuts for extra crunch.
Not only is this snack delicious but it is also loaded with protein and nutrients, making it a great pick for health freaks.
Savory bite
Vegetable pylsur hot dogs
While pylsur hot dogs are traditionally made with animal-based ingredients, many stalls now offer vegetarian versions as well.
These hot dogs are prepared with plant-based ingredients and served in a bun with toppings like crispy onions, mustard, ketchup, and remoulade sauce.
They deliver all the flavors without any animal products.
Crunchy munchies
Root vegetable chips
Root vegetable chips are yet another popular snack at street food stalls all over Iceland.
Prepared from locally sourced vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, beets, or parsnips, these chips are not only flavorful but also healthier than regular potato chips as they contain more fiber along with vitamins and minerals contained in each root used in the cooking process itself!