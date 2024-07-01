In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a flavorful vegetarian Spanish paella by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then adding short-grain rice, spices, and vegetable broth.

How to cook vegetarian Spanish paella: A step-by-step guide

What's the story Originating from Valencia, Spain, paella is a beloved dish known for its vibrant flavors and versatility. Traditionally made with seafood or meat, this guide will introduce a vegetarian and eggless version featuring artichokes. This adaptation not only honors its cultural roots but also accommodates various dietary preferences. Let's start cooking and bring a taste of Spain to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian Spanish paella, gather one cup of short-grain rice (Bomba or Arborio preferred), two cups vegetable broth, one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one red bell pepper (sliced), one cup frozen artichoke hearts (thawed, quartered), one-half cup green peas, one teaspoon smoked paprika, one-quarter teaspoon saffron threads (optional), salt to taste, and olive oil.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Begin by readying your vegetables. Warm a large pan over a medium flame and drizzle in enough olive oil to lightly cover its base. Introduce the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan. Gently saute these until they become soft, translucent, but ensure they do not brown. This initial step is essential, as it builds the foundational flavor for your vegetarian paella.

Step 2

Cook rice with spices

Add the short-grain rice to the pan with smoked paprika, saffron threads if using, and a pinch of salt. Stir to ensure each grain is coated in oil and spices. Cook for two minutes, then add the vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed.

Step 3

Add vegetables

When the rice is halfway done, about 10 minutes in, add the sliced red bell peppers, quartered artichoke hearts, and green peas on top. Do not stir them into the rice; just scatter them gently over it. Cover the pan again and continue cooking. This step ensures that all liquid is absorbed by the rice, integrating the flavors while maintaining the vegetables' texture.

Step 4

Let it rest

After the rice absorbs all liquid, turn off the heat but leave the paella covered on the stove for 10 more minutes. This resting period allows flavors to meld and the rice to achieve its perfect texture: fluffy, yet with grains slightly al dente in the center. This step is crucial for a harmonious blend of tastes and textures, essential for authentic paella.