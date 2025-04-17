Add these hot air balloon festivals to your travel list
What's the story
For travel enthusiasts, hot air balloon festivals promise a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, giving them the opportunity to see the sky dotted with colorful balloons.
Hosted in several parts of the world, these events lure both participants and onlookers.
Apart from balloon rides, night glows, and live entertainment, the festivals also offer a glimpse of local culture and breathtaking views from above.
Here are some amazing hot air balloon festivals that adventure seekers may find interesting.
New Mexico
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
One of the largest hot air balloon festivals in the world, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is an annual affair in New Mexico. It has over 500 balloons and draws thousands of visitors every year.
The event lasts for nine days, including mass ascensions, special shape rodeos, and evening glow shows.
Attendees can also relish local food vendors and craft stalls amidst the lively atmosphere.
United Kingdom
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
Europe's largest annual hot air balloon meet, the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, happens in August at Bristol's Ashton Court Estate.
The four-day festival features over 100 balloons from across the world. From morning ascents to nightglow events (where balloons illuminate to music) and aerial displays by stunt teams, this event has it all.
You can also enjoy fairground rides and food stalls there.
Japan
Saga International Balloon Fiesta
Held in Saga Prefecture every autumn, the Saga International Balloon Fiesta is Asia's largest hot air balloon festival. It draws over 100 participating teams from different countries every year.
The event features competitive flights, where pilots fly through designated courses for points, as well as colorful mass ascensions, which are open for public viewing along riverbanks or nearby fields.
Australia
Canberra Balloon Spectacular
Held every March, the Canberra Balloon Spectacular transforms Australia's capital with vibrant hot air balloons rising over iconic spots like the Old Parliament House lawns and Lake Burley Griffin.
The week-long event often coincides with the National Multicultural Festival, adding even more color and culture to the skies and streets.