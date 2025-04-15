What's the story

Ice climbing at the world's deepest freshwater lake, Lake Baikal is a unique adventure for thrill-seekers.

The lake turns into a winter wonderland in the colder months, with its frozen surface and cliffs serving as the perfect setting for ice climbing enthusiasts.

It combines physical endurance with stunning views, making it a must-try for anyone visiting Siberia in winter.

Here are some insights to help you prepare for this icy escapade.