Word of the Day: Temper
What's the story
"Temper" is both a noun and a verb. As a noun, it refers to a person's mood or emotional state, often how calm or angry they are. As a verb, it means to soften or balance something, like tempering emotions or mixing materials to make them stronger or smoother.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "temper" comes from the Latin word temperare, meaning "to mix in proper proportions" or "to moderate." It entered English in the 13th century and was used to describe balance and control, especially in behavior or emotions. Over time, it gained meanings related to mood, anger, and even strength in metals or cooking.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'temper'
Some verb synonyms for "temper" include moderate, soften, calm, balance, control, ease, and tone down, used when reducing strong emotions or creating balance. As a noun, synonyms include mood, attitude, spirit, disposition, anger, and rage, which all describe how someone feels or responds emotionally in a certain situation or moment.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how "temper" can be used in different ways: "She has a quick 'temper' and gets angry easily." "He tried to 'temper' his excitement before speaking." "Add ice to 'temper' the heat of the soup."
Writing
Why use the word
"Temper" is a useful and flexible word. It helps describe emotions like anger, but also shows how something can be softened, adjusted, or balanced. It can add depth to character writing or explain how to improve or manage something, whether it's behavior, heat, or emotions.