Word of the Day: Temper 

"Temper" is both a noun and a verb. As a noun, it refers to a person's mood or emotional state, often how calm or angry they are. As a verb, it means to soften or balance something, like tempering emotions or mixing materials to make them stronger or smoother.

Origin Origin of the word The word "temper" comes from the Latin word temperare, meaning "to mix in proper proportions" or "to moderate." It entered English in the 13th century and was used to describe balance and control, especially in behavior or emotions. Over time, it gained meanings related to mood, anger, and even strength in metals or cooking.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'temper' Some verb synonyms for "temper" include moderate, soften, calm, balance, control, ease, and tone down, used when reducing strong emotions or creating balance. As a noun, synonyms include mood, attitude, spirit, disposition, anger, and rage, which all describe how someone feels or responds emotionally in a certain situation or moment.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how "temper" can be used in different ways: "She has a quick 'temper' and gets angry easily." "He tried to 'temper' his excitement before speaking." "Add ice to 'temper' the heat of the soup."