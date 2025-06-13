How to make delicious zucchini noodles with basil pesto
What's the story
Often termed "zoodles," zucchini noodles make for a healthy and low-carb substitute to regular pasta.
Paired with aromatic basil pesto, they make a delicious meal which is just as tasty as it is filling.
This makes the combination perfect for health-conscious people, and anyone else looking for a refreshing take on classic pasta recipes.
Here are some tips for making zucchini noodles with basil pesto.
Selection tips
Choosing the right zucchini
When choosing zucchini for your noodles, go for ones that feel firm and have smooth skin.
The perfect size is medium, as bigger ones tend to be more watery and less flavorful.
Make sure there are no blemishes or soft spots on the surface.
Freshness is crucial to getting the best texture in your zoodles.
Preparation steps
Making perfect zucchini noodles
To make zucchini noodles, you need a spiralizer/julienne peeler.
First, wash the zucchini thoroughly, then trim both ends.
Use your preferred tool to spiralize the zucchini into long, spaghetti-like strands.
If you want shorter noodles, just chop off the spirals to the desired length after the initial spiral.
This way, you get uniform and attractive zucchini noodles ready for further preparation/cooking.
Pesto ingredients
Crafting fragrant basil pesto
To make a classic basil pesto, first, gather fresh basil leaves, pine nuts, and garlic cloves.
You'll also require olive oil, Parmesan cheese (optional), and a pinch of salt.
Add all of these ingredients in a food processor or blender. Process until you get a smooth consistency.
Don't forget to taste the pesto and adjust the seasoning according to your liking, keeping the flavors perfectly balanced.
Cooking methods
Cooking techniques for best results
Zucchini noodles, aka zoodles, make a great base for many dishes and can be eaten raw or cooked lightly to one's liking.
If you prefer your zoodles cooked, you should saute them in olive oil over medium heat. Do this for two-three minutes until the noodles become just tender.
Don't overcook or they'll become mushy.
This way, the zoodles remain firm, making them a great pasta-substitute in many recipes.
Final touches
Serving suggestions and tips
Once ready, toss the zucchini noodles with freshly made basil pesto, making sure every strand of noodle is evenly coated before serving immediately hot.
Optionally, garnish by adding cherry tomatoes or toasted pine nuts if you like, amplifying both flavor profile and visual appeal without masking the delicate balance between main elements.
The experience of making this simple yet delicious dish is fun, from beginning to end.