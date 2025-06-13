What's the story

Often termed "zoodles," zucchini noodles make for a healthy and low-carb substitute to regular pasta.

Paired with aromatic basil pesto, they make a delicious meal which is just as tasty as it is filling.

This makes the combination perfect for health-conscious people, and anyone else looking for a refreshing take on classic pasta recipes.

Here are some tips for making zucchini noodles with basil pesto.