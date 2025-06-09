What's the story

Tofu, the versatile protein-rich ingredient, can be made into a number of delicious dishes.

Whether you're a tofu-aficionado or a newcomer to this plant-based staple, these five surprising recipes will get you cooking in the kitchen tonight.

From savory stir-fries to sweet desserts, tofu's adaptability makes it a perfect candidate for any meal.

Let's take a look at these unique recipes that go beyond the ordinary with tofu.