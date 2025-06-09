From pasta to pizza: 5 must-try oregano recipes
What's the story
Oregano is an all-purpose herb that can enhance the taste of several dishes.
Its aromatic, slightly bitter taste makes it a favorite in many cuisines.
Be it fresh or dried, oregano can be used in a myriad of recipes to spice up the flavor.
Here are five amazing oregano recipes that you can easily include in your meals, giving a delicious twist to your dining experience.
Pizza Delight
Classic Margherita pizza
No classic Margherita pizza is complete without the touch of oregano.
Take a basic pizza dough base, spread tomato sauce evenly, and generously sprinkle mozzarella cheese.
Top with fresh basil leaves and a dash of dried oregano for an authentic Italian flavor.
Bake until the crust turns golden brown and cheese bubbles delightfully.
Flavorful oil
Oregano infused olive oil
Though it's simple, creating an oregano-infused olive oil is so rewarding!
Take extra virgin olive oil and add fresh or dried oregano leaves to it. Let it sit for at least two weeks in a cool, dark place for the flavors to meld together.
This infused oil can be drizzled over salads, pasta dishes, or used as a dipping sauce for bread.
Fresh salad
Greek salad with oregano dressing
A Greek salad gets more colorful with an oregano dressing.
In a bowl, toss some chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, and feta cheese.
For the dressing, combine olive oil with lemon juice and add dried oregano with salt and pepper to taste.
Toss everything for a refreshing salad experience.
Crispy bites
Herb-crusted tofu bites
Tofu bites coated with herbs make for an excellent appetizer or snack option.
Simply cut tofu into bite-sized pieces and coat them with a mixture of breadcrumbs mixed with dried oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Bake until crispy from all sides for about 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.
Serve hot as they are or pair them with your favorite dip.
Veggie roast
Roasted vegetables with oregano
Roasting vegetables brings out their sweetness and flavor.
Chop up bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots evenly; toss in olive oil with salt, pepper, and oregano.
Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 35 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit), stirring halfway. This will ensure even browning.
Enjoy these as a warm side or main course accompaniment.