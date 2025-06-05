What's the story

Another state famous for its rich culture and heritage, Rajasthan, gives us a breakfast delight in the form of its street-style poha.

Simple, yet flavorful, this dish is a staple in numerous households and street stalls in the state.

Light on the stomach, poha is made from flattened rice and is just bursting with flavors that define Rajasthani cuisine.

Exploring the streets of Rajasthan and digging into this breakfast delight is pure bliss.