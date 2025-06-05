When in Rajasthan, don't miss their street-style poha
What's the story
Another state famous for its rich culture and heritage, Rajasthan, gives us a breakfast delight in the form of its street-style poha.
Simple, yet flavorful, this dish is a staple in numerous households and street stalls in the state.
Light on the stomach, poha is made from flattened rice and is just bursting with flavors that define Rajasthani cuisine.
Exploring the streets of Rajasthan and digging into this breakfast delight is pure bliss.
Flavor profile
The unique taste of Rajasthani poha
What makes Rajasthani poha different is its unique mixture of spices and ingredients.
Unlike other regions, it often has mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and green chilies for a spicy punch.
Peanuts make it crunchy, while fresh coriander leaves improve its aroma.
All this together makes for a balanced flavor profile that is both tangy and savory.
Street locations
Popular street spots to try poha
In cities like Jaipur and Udaipur, several street vendors serve freshly prepared poha every morning.
These spots are usually filled with locals grabbing their breakfast on the go. Some famous areas are Johari Bazaar in Jaipur or Fatehsagar Lake in Udaipur.
Here, you can spot vendors serving this delicious dish at affordable prices ranging from ₹20-₹50 per plate.
Nutritional value
Health benefits of eating poha
Not just tasty, poha is also nutritious.
It is low on calories but high on carbs, which ensures that you have enough energy for the day ahead.
Being gluten-free makes it an ideal option for people with dietary restrictions as well.
Further, it is packed with essential vitamins like B1, which helps with metabolism, and iron that helps in healthy blood circulation.
Local tips
Tips for enjoying poha like a local
To really relish Rajasthani poha like a local, have it with piping hot masala chai or freshly made jalebis from nearby stalls.
Seeing how locals mingle at these food joints can give you a peek into their daily lives and culture too!
Keep cash handy as most vendors might not accept digital payments; small denominations are ideal as prices are generally below ₹100 per serving.