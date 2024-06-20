Kolkata Police's presence at Raj Bhavan 'a threat': Bengal governor
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has voiced concerns over his personal security, describing the Kolkata Police contingent stationed at Raj Bhavan as a "threat." In an interview with PTI, Bose stated, "I have reasons to believe that the presence of the current officer-in-charge and his team is a threat to my personal security." He claimed that despite telling Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of his concerns, no action had been taken.
Governor Bose links concerns to poll violence incident
Bose's apprehensions were further fueled by an incident where victims of poll violence were denied entry to Raj Bhavan despite having the necessary permission. At a press conference, he expressed his displeasure over this incident and sought a response from Banerjee. He alleged that the Kolkata Police had tried to prevent him from fulfilling his duty as governor. His statement came days after he ordered police personnel to leave the Raj Bhavan premises, but they remain on duty.
Governor's request for police outpost closure denied
On Monday, Raj Bhavan officials requested the closure of the police outpost at the North Gate. However, without a directive from Lalbazar, police officers were unable to leave their posts. Bose's request to establish a Jana Manch near the gate was also denied by the police team, citing that Raj Bhavan is in a high-security zone with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC permanently imposed around it.
Governor suspects surveillance, seeks removal of police personnel
Sources told TOI that Bose wanted over 100 Kolkata Police personnel removed from Raj Bhavan premises as he suspected they were monitoring him. Bose already has Z-category security from CRPF, and the Kolkata Police are posted only in the outer ring. An official stated that since Raj Bhavan is a state-owned heritage property maintained by the PWD, it was the duty of Kolkata Police to guard the area, a responsibility they have held since 1866.