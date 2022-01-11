UP Minister quits BJP; joins Akhilesh Yadav's SP before polls

Several BJP leaders in UP have quit ahead of Assembly elections (Photo credits: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the State Cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party. He alleged the UP government, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been negligent toward backward classes, farmers, and unemployed youths in the state. Three other MLAs of the BJP have announced their resignations since Maurya's exit.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development might be seen as a major setback for the BJP, just weeks ahead of the UP Assembly elections.

In turn, it may help bolster the rival SP's prospects as Maurya is considered a key face of the Other Backward Class (OBC) community.

Opposition leaders suggest several other BJP leaders could quit in the coming days.

Letter 'Grave oppression of Dalits, OBCs, farmers'

(Photo credits: Twitter/@SwamiPMaurya).

"Despite a divergent ideology, I worked with dedication in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. But because of the grave oppression of Dalits, OBCs, farmers, unemployed, and small businessmen, I am resigning," Maurya wrote in the resignation letter, posted to Twitter. "What impact my exit will have on the BJP will be obvious after the 2022 Assembly election," he separately told reporters on Tuesday.

Details 3 other leaders follow suit

Maurya, an MLA from Padrauna in eastern UP, had joined the BJP in 2016 after bidding farewell to Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). His joining subsequently helped the BJP to gain votes from the OBC community. The three other BJP leaders who announced their resignations on Tuesday are Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, and Bhagwati Sagar. Reportedly, they all have also joined the SP.

Reactions 'Let's talk': UP Deputy CM's appeal

Just minutes after Maurya posted his resignation letter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture with him and welcomed his new colleague. "There will be a revolution in social justice. Change is coming in 2022," he wrote in Hindi. Meanwhile, the the exit also triggered an appeal from UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. "Don't quit, let us talk," he tweeted.

Elections When are elections due in UP?

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous and politically crucial state, will go to polls in seven phases starting from February 10. The UP elections are often seen as indicative of the nation's mood for the general elections as the state sends the highest number of members (80) to the Lok Sabha. Election results will be declared on March 10.