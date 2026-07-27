'Enormous issues' with anti-defection law: SC issues notice to Centre 

Sibal argued the current reading enables breakaway factions to bypass disqualification by merging with other parties.

He said this issue has "huge repercussions," as a minority party can become a majority and vice versa.

"Electoral verdict can be changed through this process," he said.

The petition seeks a mandamus declaring Paragraph 4 applies only if one political party merges with another or two merge.

It argues against deemed mergers in the absence of political party mergers as per Paragraph 4(1).