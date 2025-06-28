Himachal panchayat members resign en masse over pradhan's suspension
What's the story
In a dramatic turn of events, all members of the Chatara gram panchayat in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, have resigned. The mass resignation comes after Neelam Kumari, the pradhan (head) of the panchayat, was suspended by Deputy Commissioner Una over alleged irregularities in tender processes. The up pradhan (deputy head) and other ward panches also submitted their resignations in solidarity with Kumari.
Allegations voiced
Decision politically motivated, say panchayat members
The panchayat members have alleged that the administration's decision to suspend Kumari was politically motivated and taken without a fair investigation. They argued that Kumari has been an honest and active pradhan who implemented several development schemes during her tenure. The group, along with a delegation of villagers, submitted their collective resignation to Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahendra Pal Gurjar at the mini secretariat.
Protest escalation
Resigning members threaten to intensify agitation
The resigning panchayat members have threatened to intensify their agitation if Kumari's suspension is not revoked. They argued that the administration acted without a fair investigation and accused it of making politically motivated decisions. The group has demanded justice for Kumari, who they claim has been instrumental in implementing development schemes during her tenure as pradhan.