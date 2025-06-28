Himachal panchayat members resign en masse over pradhan's suspension

Allegations voiced

Decision politically motivated, say panchayat members

The panchayat members have alleged that the administration's decision to suspend Kumari was politically motivated and taken without a fair investigation. They argued that Kumari has been an honest and active pradhan who implemented several development schemes during her tenure. The group, along with a delegation of villagers, submitted their collective resignation to Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahendra Pal Gurjar at the mini secretariat.