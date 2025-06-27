Prashant Kishor dares Rahul Gandhi: 'Spend one night in Bihar'
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his lack of genuine political engagement with the state. In an interview with the news agency ANI, Kishor challenged Gandhi to spend even one night in a village in Bihar. "Rahul ji keeps coming and going here, but doesn't undertake any Yatra," he said.
Kishor hits back at Revanth Reddy's comments on Biharis
Kishor also criticized Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy for comments on the people of Bihar. He accused the Congress party of neglecting Bihar for years. "In Telangana, their leader is Revanth Reddy... After becoming a prominent figure, he officially stated that doing labor is in the DNA of Biharis," Kishor said.
Where did that money go? Kishor on Rajiv Gandhi's promise
Kishor also questioned the Congress party's commitment to Bihar's development, recalling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's promise in 1989. He asked where the promised funds went and demanded accountability from the party. "Where did that money go? Congress remained in power afterward, so tell us, what did you do for Bihar?" he asked.
Congress has been dependent on Lalu Prasad Yadav: Kishor
Kishor also questioned the Congress party's influence in Bihar, saying it has been dependent on Lalu Prasad Yadav for decades. "Congress has no real existence in Bihar. For the past 25-30 years, it's been a party that just carries Lalu ji's bag," he said. He said if Gandhi had political strength, he should contest elections independently and demand a share of seats from Yadav. "Congress dances to Lalu ji's tune," he said.
Bihar Assembly elections likely in October-November
The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc will contest for power in the state. The NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, while the INDIA bloc includes RJD, Congress, and left parties. Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is also contesting as an alternative option in these elections.