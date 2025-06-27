'Justice will be served': TMC disowns member who raped student 

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the gang rape of a 24-year-old student of South Calcutta Law College. In a post on X, the party said, "The full weight of the law will be brought to bear, ensuring the most severe measures are imposed on those found guilty." Three people have been arrested over the crime: the main accused, Monojit Mishra, an alumnus and active member of the TMC's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), and two current students.

Legal response Bill aims to deter sexual offenses According to the victim, she was raped by Mishra for rejecting his marriage proposal. "The main accused had called the victim to the campus on Wednesday evening. On her arrival, the main accused and his accomplices took her to a room where she was raped," said a police officer. Leveraging the incident, the TMC said that the "tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill."

Political fallout BJP raises questions on college staff In its official post, the TMC wrote, "Justice will be served," while criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for not implementing this bill. The BJP, meanwhile, has raised many questions, including why the survivor was called to the TMCP union area and how a former student had access to campus. They also questioned college staff's role during this incident, asking if no one intervened or noticed anything amiss while it unfolded.