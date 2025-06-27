'Justice will be served': TMC disowns member who raped student
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the gang rape of a 24-year-old student of South Calcutta Law College. In a post on X, the party said, "The full weight of the law will be brought to bear, ensuring the most severe measures are imposed on those found guilty." Three people have been arrested over the crime: the main accused, Monojit Mishra, an alumnus and active member of the TMC's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), and two current students.
Legal response
Bill aims to deter sexual offenses
According to the victim, she was raped by Mishra for rejecting his marriage proposal. "The main accused had called the victim to the campus on Wednesday evening. On her arrival, the main accused and his accomplices took her to a room where she was raped," said a police officer. Leveraging the incident, the TMC said that the "tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill."
Political fallout
BJP raises questions on college staff
In its official post, the TMC wrote, "Justice will be served," while criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for not implementing this bill. The BJP, meanwhile, has raised many questions, including why the survivor was called to the TMCP union area and how a former student had access to campus. They also questioned college staff's role during this incident, asking if no one intervened or noticed anything amiss while it unfolded.
Incident
Accused worked at the college as temporary employee
The primary accused has been working at the college as a temporary employee for the past six-seven months on the order of the college's governing council, which is led by Trinamool MLA Ashok Deb. "His employment is renewed every 45 days," said the vice-principal of the college. "These employments are made on the recommendations of the governing body." He had graduated from the college in 2022 and is now a practicing lawyer in the Alipur court, per the Telegraph.