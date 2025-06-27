Petrol pump fills MP CM's vehicles with water—instead of diesel 

In a bizarre incident, 19 vehicles of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's convoy were towed after they were filled with water instead of diesel. The mishap took place at a petrol pump in Ratlam district on Thursday night. The vehicles were being refueled as the chief minister was scheduled to attend an event on Friday in the district. A video showed the SUVs being pushed by drivers and petrol pump staff.

Twitter Post Video of convoy cars being pushed along VIDEO | Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: As many as 19 vehicles of CM Mohan Yadav's convoy had to be towed after water was reportedly filled instead of diesel in them. The petrol pump was later sealed over fuel contamination.#MPNews #MadhyaPradeshNews



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/IQV9aE2Jfc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2025

Breakdown details How the mix-up happened The vehicles, which had come from Indore, broke down soon after they were refueled at the petrol pump in Ratlam. "Since we had travelled from Indore, the diesel levels were low, so we came to this Bharat Petroleum pump to refuel," a driver said. "After refuelling, we sent a few vehicles ahead. Some managed to leave the station but stalled on the highway shortly after, while others broke down right here, just after moving a few meters," he added.

Pump closure Petrol pump sealed An investigation revealed that around 10 liters of water were mixed in every 20 liters of diesel at this pump. The incident led officials from the district administration and the Food and Supplies Department to reach the spot. They sealed the petrol pump over fuel contamination. The Food and Civil Supplies Department later confirmed the presence of water in the diesel after collecting samples from the contaminated fuel, a report by NDTV said.