Raj, Uddhav Thackeray unite against Hindi 'imposition' in schools 

In a rare show of unity, estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have come together to oppose the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language in primary education. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will now hold separate protests in Mumbai against the three-language formula. "A united march will take place against the imposition of Hindi in schools in Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!" Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said.

Protest plans Details of the rallies Initially, Raj had announced a protest for July 6, which he later changed to July 5 due to Ashadhi Ekadashi. Meanwhile, Uddhav supported a separate protest on July 7 organized by the Tribhasha Sutra (Three Language Formula) Anti-Mumbai Coordination Committee. "We will not allow the imposition of Hindi as a third language in Marathi and English schools for Classes 1 to 5. This is not just an educational issue; it is cultural encroachment," he said.

Language emergency 'Language emergency...': Uddhav Thackeray slams govt Uddhav has slammed the Mahayuti government's decision as a "language emergency." He accused the government of trying to "poison the harmony" between Marathi- and Hindi-speaking communities for political gain. "To impose Hindi is like declaring a language emergency to bring their autocratic regime to Maharashtra," he said. He clarified that while his party doesn't oppose Hindi as a language, they oppose its compulsion in Maharashtra.

Rally details Raj Thackeray to lead rally on July 5 Raj said his MNS would hold a rally from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan on July 5. He urged all Marathi people to join the protest against what he called a conspiracy against the Marathi language. Responding to the criticism, Maharashtra's Marathi language minister, Uday Samant, said the policy was approved in January 2022 under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister.