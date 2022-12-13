Politics

LAC clash: Indian Army foiled China's landgrab attempt, says Rajnath

LAC clash: Indian Army foiled China's landgrab attempt, says Rajnath

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Dec 13, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Rajnath Singh's address comes in wake of the fresh face-off between India and China at LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the Parliament over the clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. In both houses, he stated the Indian Army foiled China's plot to "unilaterally change the status quo" and make a land grab. Singh's statement came amid Opposition leaders' demands for a discussion on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the LAC in Arunachal's Tawang Sector on Friday.

Both countries have been engaged in a border row since March 2020 and have varied perceptions of the LAC, leading to frequent friction.

The Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 was reportedly the deadliest in 46 years and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and five Chinese soldiers.

No deaths, major injuries reported: Singh

Singh first addressed the Lok Sabha, where he said that no soldiers were killed or critically injured in the face-off on Friday (December 9), stressing the Indian Army is capable of dealing with such challenges. "Our forces are ready to meet any challenge on the border," he stated. The government also spoke to China through diplomatic channels soon after the clash, Singh added.

Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing Lok Sabha

Last Friday, Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by encroaching on the Line of Actual Control, in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector: Defence Minister @rajnathsingh in #LokSabha pic.twitter.com/J6eZOuTAFY — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 13, 2022

Opposition leaders stage walkout

The Opposition, however, expressed discontent with Singh issuing a mere statement on the LAC face-off and demanded a debate on the crucial matter. Most Opposition leaders protested by staging a walkout. Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil told NDTV the government's "attitude" of avoiding discussion is wrong.

Adjournment motion moved by Congress in Rajya Sabha

Mallikarjun Kharge, the national president of the Congress and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, earlier submitted an adjournment motion notice in order to halt the session and hold a discussion over the border incident on Tuesday. The Trinamool Congress also submitted a notice in the upper house demanding a debate on the critical border conflict issue.

Army's official statement on LAC face-off

The Army's official statement on Monday said, "PLA (Chinese People's Liberation Army) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang...which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides (sic)." Both sides disengaged immediately, and six Indian soldiers were shifted to Guwahati for treatment, while about 12 Chinese personnel were reportedly injured.