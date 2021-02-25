President's rule imposed in Puducherry after Congress government falls

"I (President Ram Nath Kovind) am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Union territory of Puducherry cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963."
Backtory
Congress lost majority after series of resignations
The Congress had won the 2016 Puducherry election, bagging 15 seats in the 30-seat Legislative Assembly.
It also had the support of three Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam lawmakers and independent legislator N Ramachandran.
However, the ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) lost the majority after the recent resignations of lawmakers A John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao, A Namassivayam, and E Theepainthan.
Floor test
Floor test was ordered after crisis emerged
As the SDA lost the majority, Puducherry Lieutenant General Tamilisai Soundararajan had ordered a floor test in the Assembly on February 22.
Incidentally, Soundararajan had taken charge last week after the President removed former L-G Kiran Bedi from the post.
Narayanasamy had urged the Centre to recall Bedi, claiming she was "autocratic" and interfering with the administration.
Aftermath
CM resigned ahead of floor test
Ahead of Monday's floor test, Narayanasamy tendered his resignation.
However, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had refused to stake claim to power.
Hence, President's rule was imposed in the UT.
Notably, Assembly elections are also due in Puducherry in three months. The UT will likely hold single-phase elections in May 2021.