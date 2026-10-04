Uddhav, Raj Thackeray lead protest against CEC in Mumbai
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray led a massive protest in Mumbai on Sunday. The demonstration was against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities. Dubbed the "Virat Garjana Morcha" (Grand Roar March), it began from Metro Cinema and was set to proceed toward the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP leaders also joined the protest.
Protest demands
Raj Thackeray demands cancelation of SIR in Maharashtra
Raj Thackeray slammed Kumar during the protest, saying, "Gyanesh Kaka, don't loot the vote."
He demanded the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra and called for using ballot papers instead of voting machines.
He questioned how two crore voters could be removed through SIR and urged political parties to demand its cancellation in Delhi.
Protest message
Protest against attempts to undermine democratic institutions: Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the protest was against attempts to undermine democratic institutions and citizens' rights. He likened it to a revolt similar to that of 1857.
Raut also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement calling for annulment of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, alleging they were marred by irregularities.
Criticism leveled
Where is Amit Shah?: Raut asks
Raut also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not addressing the alleged mistreatment of a woman journalist at Jantar Mantar.
He asked where Shah was, saying he usually makes tall claims but was silent now.
He said, "A female journalist was harassed, humiliated, and subjected to outraging of modesty by the police at Jantar Mantar. This falls under a Union Territory. Where is the Home Minister? Has he gone underground?"
Previous protest
'Jail Bharo Andolan' by Cockroach Janta Party earlier
The Thackeray cousins had announced the October 4 march last month, focusing on the Election Commission and SIR of electoral rolls.
Earlier, the Cockroach Janta Party had held a Jail Bharo Andolan (Fill the Jails Movement) at Mumbai's Shivaji Park against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The Thackeray-led protest march also came after this.