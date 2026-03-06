10-minute online exercises can reduce depression symptoms: Study
Technology
A new study reports that doing a simple 10-minute online exercise can noticeably reduce depression symptoms for up to a month.
Researchers tested 12 different quick activities on over 7,500 adults in the US and found these self-guided sessions can reduce symptoms.
Two specific exercises had the most impact
Out of all the exercises tested, two—called Interactive Cognitive Reappraisal and Finding Focus—stood out for their lasting impact, lowering depression symptoms by about 4% more than a control group after one month.
Because these activities are free and easy to access online, they could help reach people who find therapy too expensive or hard to get.