In short Simplifying... In short The 2022 Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption, unique due to its underwater nature, increased stratospheric water content by 10%, causing a slight cooling effect on Earth.

However, this event is not a major factor in recent global warming, which is primarily driven by human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

The study also highlights the need for ongoing satellite-based measurements to monitor Earth's climate system.

Hunga Tonga lies in the South Pacific Ocean

This volcanic eruption in 2022 cooled the Earth

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:45 am Jul 27, 202409:45 am

What's the story Contrary to initial speculation, the 2022 Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption in the South Pacific Ocean, resulted in a cooling effect on Earth, according to a recent study. The research was led by Dr. Andrew Dessler, an atmospheric scientist at Texas A&M University. Historical data supports these findings, indicating that large volcanic eruptions typically cool the global climate, due to sunlight being blocked by volcanic aerosols.

Volcanic impact

Unique eruption injects unprecedented water vapor into stratosphere

The Hunga Tonga eruption, which occurred over two days in mid-January 2022, was unique due to its submarine nature. This resulted in an unprecedented amount of water vapor being injected into the stratosphere, thus increasing total stratospheric water content by approximately 10%. The researchers noted that this increase in water vapor, a potent greenhouse gas, contributed to the cooling of Earth.

Scientific analysis

Satellite data reveals eruption's cooling effect on climate

The research team utilized satellite data observations of aerosols as well as water vapor, among other variables, to estimate the energy balance of Earth's climate system. Their analysis revealed that more energy left the climate system than entered it following the eruption, resulting in a slight cooling effect. "Our paper casts doubt on the explanation that the eruption caused the extreme warmth of 2023 and 2024," Dessler explained.

Climate change

Human-induced emissions main cause of global warming

Dessler emphasized that human-induced greenhouse gas emissions should be considered the primary cause of global warming, with contributions from ongoing phenomena like El Nino. This research dismisses the volcanic eruption as a major factor in recent warming, reinforcing Dessler's point that human activity is primarily driving climate change. The study's focus is particularly relevant amid ongoing debates and misinformation about the causes of global warming.

Future implications

Research highlights need for continued satellite measurements

The study underscores the importance of continued investment in satellite-based stratospheric measurements. Despite answering several key questions, Dessler acknowledges that the research also raises new ones. Unresolved issues include the too low levels of sulfur dioxide produced by such a violent eruption, and the minimal impact the eruption had on the 2023 ozone hole.