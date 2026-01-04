Next Article
2026: Space exploration's big year ahead
2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for space fans.
India's Gaganyaan G1 mission is tentatively scheduled to launch in March, testing the tech needed to send humans into space.
Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II is planned to fly astronauts around the Moon—the first time people have gone that far since Apollo.
What else is happening?
China's Chang'e-7 mission plans to explore the Moon's south pole with a target launch window in August, searching for water ice with a high-tech team of robots.
At the same time, India's Aditya-L1 observatory will watch the Sun during its most active phase, helping us learn more about solar storms and how they affect life on Earth.
All together, these missions could seriously change what we know about our Moon and our star.