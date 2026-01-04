2026: Space exploration's big year ahead

What else is happening?

China's Chang'e-7 mission plans to explore the Moon's south pole with a target launch window in August, searching for water ice with a high-tech team of robots.

At the same time, India's Aditya-L1 observatory will watch the Sun during its most active phase, helping us learn more about solar storms and how they affect life on Earth.

All together, these missions could seriously change what we know about our Moon and our star.