Google may soon let you switch your Gmail address (without losing anything)
Google is rolling out a long-awaited feature: soon, you might be able to change your Gmail address and keep all your emails, photos, and messages right where they are.
The update was spotted on a Google support page in Hindi, hinting at a gradual rollout.
For anyone stuck with an old email handle they've outgrown, this could be a real game-changer.
How it works (and what to know)
Once live, you'll be able to update your Gmail address from your Google Account settings.
Messages sent to both your old and new addresses will land in the same inbox—no worries about missing anything.
Just note: after switching, you can't delete the new address or make another @gmail.com account for 12 months.
This move finally puts Gmail on par with other email services that already offer this flexibility.