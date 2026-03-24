A bus-sized asteroid will pass by Earth next week

Heads up, an asteroid about the size of a bus, called 2026 FQ2, will zoom past Earth on March 24, 2026. It'll get as close as 1.5 million miles away, which is more than six times the distance from here to the moon, so no need to worry.

No risk of collision Scientists say there's zero risk from this flyby.

The asteroid is way smaller than what scientists consider "potentially hazardous," so it's just passing by without any chance of hitting us.

NASA tracks over 35,000 near-Earth objects NASA tracks over 35,000 near-Earth objects using telescopes and radar around the world.

Projects like Pan-STARRS and ATLAS are always on the lookout for anything new flying by.