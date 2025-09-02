A giant asteroid is flying past Earth today: Is it dangerous

Nope! NASA only flags asteroids as truly risky if they're at least 85 meters wide and come much closer. Since QH16 is smaller and way outside that range, there's no threat to us.

Why do we track these asteroids?

Even though this one's harmless, scientists say it's important to track near-Earth objects—just in case their paths ever shift.

Teams from NASA and other space agencies are always on the lookout to keep our planet safe.