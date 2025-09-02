Next Article
A giant asteroid is flying past Earth today: Is it dangerous
NASA has spotted 2025 QH16, a 13-meter-wide space rock cruising past Earth at about 30,000km/h.
It'll make its closest approach today, September 2, 2025, flying by at about 4.5 million kilometers away—that's about 12 times farther than the Moon.
Is the asteroid a threat to us?
Nope! NASA only flags asteroids as truly risky if they're at least 85 meters wide and come much closer.
Since QH16 is smaller and way outside that range, there's no threat to us.
Why do we track these asteroids?
Even though this one's harmless, scientists say it's important to track near-Earth objects—just in case their paths ever shift.
Teams from NASA and other space agencies are always on the lookout to keep our planet safe.