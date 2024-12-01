Summarize Simplifying... In short If you encounter an emergency on Zomato, it's simple to report.

On your phone, tap the profile icon, scroll to 'More', and select 'Report a safety emergency.' Fill in the details and hit 'Send Message.'

How to report an emergency on Zomato

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:03 pm Dec 01, 202405:03 pm

What's the story India's leading food delivery platform Zomato, offers users an option to report an accident or emergency involving its delivery partners. This feature is not meant for order related queries. These incidents can be reported on both the company's website as well as its app on Android and iOS. Let us have a look at how to do so.

Process #1

Reporting using smartphones

To report an accident, open the Zomato app on your phone and click on the profile icon at the top right corner. Next, scroll down to 'More' and tap on 'Report a safety emergency.' In the following pop-up page, add the relevant details and click on 'Send Message' to deliver your report.

Process #2

How to report via PCs?

To report an incident via computer, head to (https://www.zomato.com/contact/emergency). On this page, mention the details relevant to the mishap, and press 'Send Message' to deliver the report.