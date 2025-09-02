A jet-sized asteroid is zooming past Earth on September 3

Heads up, space fans: On September 3, asteroid 2025 QD8—about the size of a commercial jet—is set to fly by Earth. It'll pass at a safe distance of around 217261km (that's about 57% of the way to the Moon), and NASA states there's no risk of it hitting us.

Asteroid moving at a speed of over 45080km/h This asteroid is moving fast—over 45080km/h—and measures between 55 and 124 feet across.

For context, that's big enough to notice but nowhere near "disaster movie" territory.

NASA keeps tabs on these close approaches as part of their routine watch for anything risky.

Virtual Telescope Project will stream the flyby live Want a front-row seat? The Virtual Telescope Project is streaming the flyby live on YouTube at 7:00pm ET (23:00 GMT) on September 3.

You'll see real-time views from robotic telescopes in Italy—a cool chance to catch space action without leaving your couch.