Donald Trump signs order to establish US space academy
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to establish the country's first-ever space academy. The proposed 'US Space Academy' will be set up at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The initiative aims to strengthen the nation's space workforce and develop future leaders in this field. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman has been appointed as chair of a new Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy.
Location decision
Commission to recommend permanent location for the academy
The executive order mandates the commission to recommend a permanent location for the academy, as part of its report. This will be done within 120 days of the order.
The report will also cover governance structure, academic and leadership curriculum, degree and training programs, eligibility requirements, service obligations for graduates, and selection process for its permanent location.
Strategic importance
Space vital for national security, economic growth
The academy is intended to bolster the US space workforce as the nation expands its ambitions into outer space.
The executive order describes space as a vital domain for national security, economic growth, scientific discovery and technological innovation.
After presidential approval and any necessary legislative action, NASA will work with relevant federal agencies to implement the commission's recommendations.
Training focus
Who will be trained at the academy?
The proposed US Space Academy is aimed at training a wide range of personnel for the space sector. This includes astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, civil servants, as well as military personnel.