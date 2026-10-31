Aarush Yadav and Arnav Kumar raise $1.3 million for mouthed-speech eyeglasses
Technology
Aarush Yadav and Arnav Kumar just raised $1.3 million for their startup, The Subvocal Company, to build eyeglasses that turn your silent mouth movements into real-time text.
No typing, no speaking out loud: just wear the glasses and communicate quietly, even in noisy places or when you want privacy.
RF sensors transcribe 200+ wpm privately
The glasses use radio-frequency sensors (not cameras) to read tiny facial muscle movements as you mouth words, converting them into text at over 200 words per minute.
They don't record any sound or video, so your chats stay private.
Preorders are open now: $699 regular price, but early birds can grab them for $499.