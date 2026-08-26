Adam Mosseri testifies in 29-state trial over Instagram teen safety
Instagram's CEO Adam Mosseri took the stand in a big federal trial, where 29 US states are accusing Meta, Instagram's parent company, of making platforms that aren't safe for teens and mishandling children's data.
One hot topic: why Meta didn't share that only 1.8% of teens signed up for Instagram's "Take a Break" feature, which is supposed to help limit endless scrolling.
Mosseri admits low feature use
Mosseri admitted not many teens use the feature, but said, "We don't publish every single stat."
The stakes are high: Meta could face $200 billion in damages and be forced to redesign its apps.
A former safety engineer claimed Meta had a "don't ask, don't tell" approach to child safety, while a psychologist was among the witnesses.
The trial runs through September and could change how social media protects minors.