Adobe Acrobat gains AI tools for summaries, interactive reports, audio
Adobe Acrobat just got a big upgrade, and is now powered by AI.
The new tools make it much easier to summarize long documents, whip up interactive reports, and even turn files into audio you can listen to on the go.
Whether you're a student, business pro, or just dealing with paperwork, these features aim to save time and keep things simple.
Adobe launches stylize templates, audio summaries
You can now create visual summaries with charts and images from complex documents.
The "Stylize" tool transforms resumes or invoices into clean templates using Adobe Express.
Plus, you can turn documents or web links into podcasts or audio summaries for multitasking.
Adobe adds knowledge base and analyzer
Teams get access to "Knowledge Base" for searching across PDFs, Office files, emails, and web pages.
The "Analyzer" tool pulls out key terms from huge document sets, perfect for finance or IT folks.
Students can use flashcards, study guides, and AI-powered prep tools for internships.
These upgrades are available in different Acrobat plans depending on your needs.