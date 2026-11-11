Adobe and Google announce Gemini integration at Adobe Max 2026
Adobe and Google just announced a partnership that is about to shake up creative tools.
Revealed at Adobe Max 2026, the collaboration brings Google's Gemini AI models into Photoshop and other Adobe apps, promising smarter edits and new features.
The integration also stretches across Google Workspace, Gemini, and even AI-powered Google Search.
Gemini enables Acrobat PDF chat
Now you can open and edit PDFs from Drive or Gmail using Acrobat with a simple "Edit with" button.
Gemini AI makes it possible to chat with your PDFs or pull out data for presentations.
Plus, Photoshop and Premiere get a creative boost from Google's image and video models, including text-based image edits and quick variant creation, thanks to work with Google DeepMind.