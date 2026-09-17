Adobe and UNICEF partner to boost creativity among Indian youth
Technology
Adobe and UNICEF are joining forces to help young people in India get creative with tech.
Adobe Digital Academy aims to reach 30 million learners globally by 2030.
Already, about 400,000 young people in India have benefited, with most completing the Design Fundamentals with AI course.
Adobe targets 7.8 million students and teachers
Next up, Adobe's bringing its programs to government schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, aiming to reach 7.8 million students and teachers using Adobe Express for Education.
Plus, they're rolling out the Creative Academy with Generation Unlimited to help young people build portfolios, discover career options in the creative economy, and get real-world ready for jobs or entrepreneurship.