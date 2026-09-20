Adobe and UNICEF training 7.8 million students and teachers in India
Adobe is teaming up with seven state governments and UNICEF to help 7.8 million students and teachers in India get better at digital and AI skills.
Using Adobe Express for Education, the program focuses on creative problem-solving and making content with the help of AI, part of Adobe's bigger goal to empower 30 million learners globally by 2030, in line with India's National Education Policy.
Rollout begins in 7 Indian states
The initiative kicks off in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Assam, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, aiming to make digital know-how a regular part of school life.
Adobe's Mala Sharma says, "Through this partnership, we're bringing classroom-ready AI tools like Adobe Express directly into schools."
Plus, resources will be available on Coursera and LinkedIn Learning, so both students and teachers can level up their skills, and maybe even land better jobs down the road thanks to an initiative like GenU's Creative Academy.