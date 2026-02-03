Adobe Animate is dead: What to do if you're an animator Technology Feb 03, 2026

Adobe is saying goodbye to its long-running animation app, Animate, as it pivots toward AI-powered creative tools.

Adobe will discontinue Animate on 1 March 2026; technical support will continue through 1 March 2027 for non-enterprise customers and through 1 March 2029 for enterprise customers.

Existing users may continue to use Animate, and the software will continue to work for those who have it downloaded, but Adobe suggests switching over to After Effects or Adobe Express—though neither fully replaces what Animate could do.