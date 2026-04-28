Adobe drops Firefly public beta for Photoshop Illustrator Premiere Pro Technology Apr 28, 2026

Adobe just dropped the public beta of Firefly AI assistant, and it's all about making life simpler for anyone using Photoshop, Illustrator, or Premiere Pro.

Now you can tell the AI what you want (like editing a batch of photos or designing a quick mockup) using plain language, and it'll handle the heavy lifting without making you jump between apps.

Plus, you get more say in how your final project turns out.