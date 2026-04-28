Adobe drops Firefly public beta for Photoshop Illustrator Premiere Pro
Adobe just dropped the public beta of Firefly AI assistant, and it's all about making life simpler for anyone using Photoshop, Illustrator, or Premiere Pro.
Now you can tell the AI what you want (like editing a batch of photos or designing a quick mockup) using plain language, and it'll handle the heavy lifting without making you jump between apps.
Plus, you get more say in how your final project turns out.
Adobe plans Firefly for Anthropic's Claude
Firefly breaks down your requests into smart steps and picks the right tools for each job: think batch edits or turning images into vectors with a single command.
Adobe is also planning to bring a lighter version of Firefly to third-party chatbots (starting with Anthropic's Claude), so even more people can tap into these creative shortcuts wherever they are.