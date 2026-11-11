Adobe's Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, and InDesign go all-in on AI
What's the story
Adobe has announced a major upgrade to its suite of creative tools, including Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator and InDesign. The company is integrating more artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into these products. The update also includes an expansion of AI features in Adobe's creative tool Firefly and the introduction of a Model Context Protocol (MCP). This will allow chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini to access Adobe's capabilities.
App enhancements
New tools for video editing and prototyping
Adobe's Firefly app is getting a new prototyping tool called Builder, currently in private beta. The tool lets users create designs to showcase ideas.
There are also new features for creating on-brand graphs and an image-editing tool that can alter parts of an image without affecting other objects.
A new AI-powered video tool will let users assemble videos from clips, images, and sound effects.
Feature expansion
Creative Agent expands across Firefly and Creative Cloud apps
Adobe is expanding its Creative Agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud apps.
This includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, InDesign, After Effects, and Frame.io.
The agent will let users delegate multi-step creative tasks via natural language instructions while keeping control over the final output.
Adobe has also previewed local MCP integrations for Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects.
These integrations will let users direct third-party AI agents to make changes directly to native project files stored on their computers.
Tool upgrades
Firefly is becoming an AI creative studio
Adobe is transforming Firefly into an AI creative studio that combines image, video, audio and design tools with AI models from Google, OpenAI, ByteDance, Kling and ElevenLabs.
The platform is launching Firefly Video for video story development and editing capabilities.
It also includes Firefly Design (beta) for illustration, image editing, animation and 3D print tools on a single canvas.
Agent upgrades
Adobe Creative Agent gets new features
The Adobe Creative Agent is getting Plan Mode, customization options and a Model Selector.
The company is also previewing always-on agents that can perform recurring tasks such as organizing assets, checking content quality, and preparing files for different platforms.
These updates are part of Adobe's broader strategy to enhance its products with AI capabilities.
App updates
New features across flagship Creative Cloud apps
Adobe is also introducing new features across its flagship Creative Cloud apps.
Photoshop is getting Relight and Generative Restyle, along with improvements to object removal and image editing.
Premiere is adding Color Mode, a new color grading system, and Generative Media Tool for creating video, sound effects, soundscapes, and music within the editing timeline.
Finally, Lightroom is getting Glow, Blemish Removal and Open Eyes (beta).
Strategic partnerships
Adobe expands its partnership with Google
Adobe and Google are expanding their partnership to bring Acrobat into Google Workspace through Drive and Gmail.
The company will also expand its connectors for Gemini and Gemini Enterprise, bringing additional creative and PDF tools into these platforms.
Separately, Adobe is bringing optimized versions of Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects, and Substance 3D Painter (beta) to Arm-based Windows PCs.