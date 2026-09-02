Adobe integrates Photoshop, Acrobat, Firefly, Express, InDesign into Slack chats
Adobe just made it easier to create and edit without leaving Slack.
Now, if you're on Business+ or Enterprise+, you can access apps like Photoshop, Acrobat, Firefly, Express, and InDesign straight from your Slack chats, thanks to the AI-powered Slackbot.
It's all part of Adobe's push to make workflows faster and more seamless.
Adobe for Slack MCP offers 70+
With the Adobe for Slack MCP app, you get more than 70 Adobe tools in one place.
Just type what you need, and Slackbot figures out which tool fits best based on your conversation.
Whether it's making a PDF or tweaking an image, everything happens right inside Slack.
Canva and Figma add chatbot features
Adobe isn't alone: Canva and Figma are also adding smart features with chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude.
As Deepti Pradeep, Senior Director for Agentic AI at Adobe, puts it, these updates respond to users wanting "saving time, getting to the outcome they want faster without having to micromanage every step, being able to access Adobe wherever they're already working."
The trend? Creative work is getting way easier, and smarter, for teams everywhere.