Adobe launches CX Enterprise Coworker to automate customer experience tasks
Technology
Adobe just dropped CX Enterprise Coworker, an AI platform designed to automate customer experience tasks and help businesses run smoother.
Announced on June 10, 2026, it acts like a smart hub, coordinating different AI agents, connecting data and content, and turning all that AI "experimenting" into real results.
Adobe platform built on MCP A2A
CX Enterprise Coworker plugs right into Adobe apps and other tools you already use, so teams get one place for everything from marketing to analytics.
It's built on open standards (MCP and A2A), which means companies can customize it for their industry.
Senior Vice President Anjul Bhambhri says the platform is flexible enough to handle everything from launching campaigns to keeping customers happy.