Adobe offers free Adobe Express education across 7 Indian states
Adobe is rolling out free access to its Adobe Express for Education app in government schools across 7 Indian states.
This move, part of India's push for digital creativity and AI skills, will reach 7.8 million students and teachers, making creative tech way more accessible in classrooms.
Students to get AI storytelling tools
Students at PM SHRI, CM SHRI, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas will get hands-on tools for digital storytelling and AI-powered content creation, all available in 8 Indian languages.
Teachers are getting special training too, so they can bring these new skills straight into lessons.
The program also supports India's plan to create 2 million jobs in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector by 2030.
Adobe eyes expansion into more states
Adobe says it hopes to expand this initiative to even more states down the line, so even more young creators can get involved.