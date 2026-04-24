Adobe previews generative AI marketing tools at Summit 2026

Tools automate content creation and personalization

Some highlights: Project Concurrent keeps designs fresh by syncing them with real-time data: no manual updates needed.

Project Face Off lets teams test ideas by simulating how audiences might react before anything goes live.

There is also Page Turner for adapting web pages on the fly, Wise Words for turning one design into an entire email campaign, Asset Amplify for creating tons of media versions quickly, Test Kitchen to help designers experiment, and Tailored Takes to generate different versions of videos for various regions and audiences.

All in all, it's about working smarter, not harder, in the world of digital marketing.