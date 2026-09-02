You can now use Adobe's creative tools in Slack
What's the story
Adobe has announced the integration of its suite of creative tools into Slack, the popular workplace communication platform. The move comes as part of a broader trend among productivity and creative companies to embed their features into conversational platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Slack. With this integration, users will be able to access and use Adobe's apps directly from within Slack's AI chatbot, Slackbot.
Tool integration
Multiple Adobe apps can be accessed within Slack
The integration will bring a number of Adobe's popular apps into Slack, including Firefly, Adobe Express, Photoshop, Premiere, Acrobat, InDesign, Illustrator, Stock and Lightroom.
More than 70 other Adobe tools will also be available through the Adobe for Slack MCP app.
This means that users can now use these powerful creative and productivity tools without leaving their Slack workspace.
Task management
Users can interact with Slackbot to use Adobe tools
With the integration, users can describe their desired task and Slackbot will call the appropriate Adobe tool to do it.
The bot also takes into account the context of conversations while calling these tools.
For example, users can extract information from conversations or Canvas and convert them into PDFs, images, or videos.
They can also import assets from past campaigns or Creative Cloud asset library into a chat for editing purposes.
Accessibility
The integration is currently limited to certain Slack plans
The Adobe-Slack integration is currently available for Slack Business+ and Enterprise+ teams.
This means that organizations using these versions of Slack can take advantage of Adobe's creative tools directly from their communication platform.
The move is expected to boost productivity by allowing users to access and use powerful design tools without switching between different apps or platforms.