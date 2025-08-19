Adobe's new Acrobat Studio blends PDFs with AI
Adobe recently launched Acrobat Studio, a fresh platform that blends classic PDF tools with smart AI features.
Now, you can manage documents, engage in image and video generation using Firefly AI, and get help from customizable AI Assistants—all in one place.
The service is available globally in English and costs $24.99/month for individuals or $29.99/month for teams, with early access pricing running until October 31, 2025.
You can assign roles to the AI assistants
Acrobat Studio isn't just for office pros—it's handy for students pulling together notes or travelers planning their next adventure.
You can assign roles to the AI Assistants so they give you tailored info and recommendations.
Plus, the new PDF Spaces feature lets you mix web pages with your docs and easily share everything (including the AI tools) with friends or teammates.
Existing Adobe users can upgrade if they want all these extras.