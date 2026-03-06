Adult sites block sign-ups in Australia ahead of new law

Big adult sites like RedTube, YouPorn, and Tube8 just blocked new Aussie sign-ups. It's all because Australia's rolling out strict eSafety rules—soon, anyone wanting to access adult content (including explicit AI chatbots, 18+ apps, and even gaming chats) will need to prove their age. The law kicks in March 9.

What's the law about? The government wants to stop kids from stumbling onto explicit stuff online.

Sites now have to actually prove they're keeping minors out—not just take your word for it.

If they mess up, the fines can hit $49.5 million per incident.

Research cited by the eSafety Commissioner found one in three Australian children first encountered pornography before the age of 13. That's what they're trying to change.

Concerns over potential drawbacks Some worry these rules might backfire—Aylo says privacy could take a hit and illegal content might just find new ways online.

Others, like Scarlet Alliance and John Livingstone of Unicef Australia, warn about losing access to health info or kids facing risks if exposed too young.