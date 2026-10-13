Supermassive black hole found burping radio jets after a 'meal'

The supermassive black hole was first observed flaring in X-rays, indicating an increase in its matter-accretion rate.

These actively feeding black holes are found in regions known as active galactic nuclei (AGNs). Their immense gravity heats surrounding matter, making it glow brightly.

The emissions are enhanced by material funneled to the poles of the central black hole, which is then blasted out as powerful twin jets across the electromagnetic spectrum, especially radio waves.