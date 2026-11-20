After IPO, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicts AI medical breakthroughs
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, thinks AI is about to shake up medicine in a big way. He predicts we could see 100 years' worth of breakthroughs packed into the next decade.
This bold vision comes following the company's initial public offering (IPO), with Amodei highlighting how its AI tool Claude is already helping scientists work faster across several areas of biology and medicine.
Dario Amodei cites loss, stresses safety
Amodei's passion for medical progress is personal; he lost his father to a disease that became curable only a few years later, which fuels his drive to make a difference.
Anthropic is focusing its AI on tough problems like protein folding, drug design, cancer genetics, and clinical trial administration.
While excited about the possibilities, Amodei says safety comes first. He promises Anthropic will not rush new technology without making sure it stays under human control.