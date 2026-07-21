AGILINK humanoid robot twists balloon into dog at WAIC Shanghai
Technology
At this year's World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, a humanoid robot from China's AGILINK stole the show by twisting a balloon into a dog shape, without popping it.
Pulling off this party trick is not easy for robots, so it is a cool example of how far robotic hands and AI have come in handling delicate stuff with real precision.
WAIC hosted over 3,000 exhibits
WAIC was packed with more than 3,000 exhibits and more than 400 humanoid robots that could walk, carry things, and even help out at work or school.
The balloon demo was not just for fun: it showed how robots are getting better at interacting with the real world, hinting at a future where they are useful partners in everyday life.