Agnikul tests fully 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket engines for orbital missions
Indian space startup Agnikul Cosmos has pulled off a successful test of two fully 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket engines.
Using electric pump-fed tech and custom software, they achieved super precise thrust control—making their engines more reliable and efficient.
This milestone puts them one step closer to launching their own orbital missions.
Engines are printed as a single piece using Agnilet technology
Agnikul's engines are printed as a single piece using their Agnilet technology, which means no joints or leak points—so building rockets is quicker and less risky.
Instead of old-school gas generators or turbopumps, these engines rely on electric motors controlled by software for smoother performance.
Their next big move? Launching Agnibaan SOrTeD, set to be India's first rocket with a completely 3D-printed engine, from their private pad in Sriharikota.