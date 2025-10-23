Agnikul tests fully 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket engines for orbital missions

Engines are printed as a single piece using Agnilet technology

Agnikul's engines are printed as a single piece using their Agnilet technology, which means no joints or leak points—so building rockets is quicker and less risky.

Instead of old-school gas generators or turbopumps, these engines rely on electric motors controlled by software for smoother performance.

Their next big move? Launching Agnibaan SOrTeD, set to be India's first rocket with a completely 3D-printed engine, from their private pad in Sriharikota.