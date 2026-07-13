AI adoption growing 36.8% annually reshapes India's healthcare landscape
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is shaking up India's healthcare scene, helping doctors tackle big challenges like slow diagnoses and a shortage of specialists.
With AI adoption growing faster here than anywhere else, at 36.8% a year, tech is stepping in to speed up checkups, guide treatment decisions, and make hospitals run smoother.
India's AI spots diseases in seconds
India has very few radiologists for its huge population, which means diseases often go undetected until it's too late.
Now, AI tools can scan X-rays and other images in seconds, picking up on problems like diabetic retinopathy or cervical cancer early.
This not only helps patients get treated sooner but also supports general doctors in remote areas with real-time advice, kind of like having a specialist on call when you need one most.